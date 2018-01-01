Menu
Downloads

You can download JanusWorkspace for your preferred operating system bellow. Different type of installation files are supported as well.

MacOS

Janus Workspace.dmg

Windows

Janus Workspace for 64bit Windows

Linux

Janus Workspace.deb 64bit

Janus Workspace.deb 32bit

Janus Workspace.rpm 64bit

Janus Workspace.rpm 32bit

Janus Workspace.tar.gz 64bit

Janus Workspace.tar.gz 32bit

Infinite number of windows and tabs

You can open as many tabs and windows as you like. You can close and restore both as well, with your sessions restored as well. Just like in your browser

Change the design to your liking

You can change the color of borders, fonts, icons, backgrounds and so, to make your Janus Workspace just the way you like it.

Full Controll

You can mute tabs, toggle the way their resize work, either by zooming the page or not. You can resize and move the windows freely.

Tremendously optimized

Janus Workspace should not take more system resources than your default browser.

Shortcuts

Janus Workspace supports all of your favourite shortcuts and more!

Full list of shorcuts:

Janus Workspace is subscription based. All payments are handled trough PayPal. You can pay with PayPal account, debit and credit card. You can cancel your subscription trough your PayPal account at any time.

Monthly subscription

$10.00

Per month

Billed Monthly.

Yearly Subscription

$100.00

Per Year

Billed Annually.

Save $20.00 by subscribing anually.
Privacy Policy / Terms Of Use

All registered users will be netified via email for any change on the policy bellow

PRIVACY STATEMENT


----

SECTION 1 - WHAT DO WE DO WITH YOUR INFORMATION?


When you register for a Janus Workspace Desktop account, your first name, last name and email address are saved in your account.
When you order a subscription plan and payment is processed via PayPal, the information which PayPal sends with the payment will be saved for statistics as well as proof that you are a paying subscriber. The information saved is your first name, last name, email (which is used for authentication that you are the same user for Janus Workspace), your city and your country.
In order to improve Janus Workspace Desktop, some information is gathered from Janus Workspace Desktop through Google Analytics - what websites are opened, how are they positioned.
Janus Workspace Desktop DOES NOT store or have access to your usernames and passwords that you use to login in pages, while you are using the desktop client. Every browser windows is an instance of Webview from Electron. You can check their documentation here https://electronjs.org/docs/api/webview-tag

SECTION 2 - CONSENT


How do you get my consent?
When you provide us with personal information to register or create a payment through PayPal, we ask that you consent to our collecting it and using it for that specific reason only.
How do I withdraw my consent?
If after you opt-in, you change your mind, you may withdraw your consent for us to contact you, for the continued collection, use or disclosure of your information, at anytime, by contacting us at contact@janusworkspace.com.

SECTION 3 - DISCLOSURE


We may disclose your personal information if we are required by law to do so or if you violate our Terms of Service.

SECTION 4 - PAYMENT


Any and all payments are handled through PayPal. Janus Workspace Desktop does not store your credit/debit card information

SECTION 5 - THIRD-PARTY SERVICES



In general, the third-party providers used by us will only collect, use and disclose your information to the extent necessary to allow them to perform the services they provide to us.
However, certain third-party service providers, such as payment gateways and other payment transaction processors, have their own privacy policies in respect to the information we are required to provide to them for your purchase-related transactions.
For these providers, we recommend that you read their privacy policies so you can understand the manner in which your personal information will be handled by these providers.
In particular, remember that certain providers may be located in or have facilities that are located in a different jurisdiction than either you or us. So if you elect to proceed with a transaction that involves the services of a third-party service provider, then your information may become subject to the laws of the jurisdiction(s) in which that service provider or its facilities are located.
As an example, if you are located in Canada and your transaction is processed by a payment gateway located in the United States, then your personal information used in completing that transaction may be subject to disclosure under United States legislation, including the Patriot Act.
Once you leave our store’s website or are redirected to a third-party website or application, you are no longer governed by this Privacy Policy or our website’s Terms of Service.

SECTION 6 - SECURITY


To protect your personal information, we take reasonable precautions and follow industry best practices to make sure it is not inappropriately lost, misused, accessed, disclosed, altered or destroyed.
If you provide us with your credit card information, the information is encrypted using secure socket layer technology (SSL) and stored with a AES-256 encryption. Although no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure, we follow all PCI-DSS requirements and implement additional generally accepted industry standards.

SECTION 7 - AGE OF CONSENT


By using this site, you represent that you are at least the age of majority in your state or province of residence, or that you are the age of majority in your state or province of residence and you have given us your consent to allow any of your minor dependents to use this site.

SECTION 8 - CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY


We reserve the right to modify this privacy policy at any time, so please review it frequently. Changes and clarifications will take effect immediately upon their posting on the website. If we make material changes to this policy, we will notify you by email that it has been updated, so that you are aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we use and/or disclose it.
If our store is acquired or merged with another company, your information may be transferred to the new owners so that we may continue to sell products to you.

QUESTIONS AND CONTACT INFORMATION


If you would like to: access, correct, amend or delete any personal information we have about you, register a complaint, or simply want more information contact us at contact@janusworkspace.com.
Contacts

Reach out to us either by email or on twitter.

Twitter handle: @JanusWorkspace

Email address: contact@janusworkspace.com