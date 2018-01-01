Monthly subscription

PRIVACY STATEMENT
SECTION 1 - WHAT DO WE DO WITH YOUR INFORMATION?
When you register for a Janus Workspace Desktop account, your first name, last name and email address are saved in your account.
When you order a subscription plan and payment is processed via PayPal, the information which PayPal sends with the payment will be saved for statistics as well as proof that you are a paying subscriber. The information saved is your first name, last name, email (which is used for authentication that you are the same user for Janus Workspace), your city and your country.
In order to improve Janus Workspace Desktop, some information is gathered from Janus Workspace Desktop through Google Analytics - what websites are opened, how are they positioned.
Janus Workspace Desktop DOES NOT
store or have access to your usernames and passwords that you use to login in pages, while you are using the desktop client. Every browser windows is an instance of Webview from Electron. You can check their documentation here https://electronjs.org/docs/api/webview-tag
SECTION 2 - CONSENT
How do you get my consent?
When you provide us with personal information to register or create a payment through PayPal, we ask that you consent to our collecting it and using it for that specific reason only.
How do I withdraw my consent?
If after you opt-in, you change your mind, you may withdraw your consent for us to contact you, for the continued collection, use or disclosure of your information, at anytime, by contacting us at contact@janusworkspace.com.
SECTION 3 - DISCLOSURE
We may disclose your personal information if we are required by law to do so or if you violate our Terms of Service.
SECTION 4 - PAYMENT
Any and all payments are handled through PayPal. Janus Workspace Desktop does not store your credit/debit card information
SECTION 5 - THIRD-PARTY SERVICES
In general, the third-party providers used by us will only collect, use and disclose your information to the extent necessary to allow them to perform the services they provide to us.
However, certain third-party service providers, such as payment gateways and other payment transaction processors, have their own privacy policies in respect to the information we are required to provide to them for your purchase-related transactions.
For these providers, we recommend that you read their privacy policies so you can understand the manner in which your personal information will be handled by these providers.
In particular, remember that certain providers may be located in or have facilities that are located in a different jurisdiction than either you or us. So if you elect to proceed with a transaction that involves the services of a third-party service provider, then your information may become subject to the laws of the jurisdiction(s) in which that service provider or its facilities are located.
As an example, if you are located in Canada and your transaction is processed by a payment gateway located in the United States, then your personal information used in completing that transaction may be subject to disclosure under United States legislation, including the Patriot Act.
Once you leave our store’s website or are redirected to a third-party website or application, you are no longer governed by this Privacy Policy or our website’s Terms of Service.
SECTION 6 - SECURITY
To protect your personal information, we take reasonable precautions and follow industry best practices to make sure it is not inappropriately lost, misused, accessed, disclosed, altered or destroyed.
If you provide us with your credit card information, the information is encrypted using secure socket layer technology (SSL) and stored with a AES-256 encryption. Although no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure, we follow all PCI-DSS requirements and implement additional generally accepted industry standards.
SECTION 7 - AGE OF CONSENT
By using this site, you represent that you are at least the age of majority in your state or province of residence, or that you are the age of majority in your state or province of residence and you have given us your consent to allow any of your minor dependents to use this site.
SECTION 8 - CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY
We reserve the right to modify this privacy policy at any time, so please review it frequently. Changes and clarifications will take effect immediately upon their posting on the website. If we make material changes to this policy, we will notify you by email that it has been updated, so that you are aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we use and/or disclose it.
If our store is acquired or merged with another company, your information may be transferred to the new owners so that we may continue to sell products to you.
QUESTIONS AND CONTACT INFORMATION
If you would like to: access, correct, amend or delete any personal information we have about you, register a complaint, or simply want more information contact us at contact@janusworkspace.com
